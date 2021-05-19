Hopoate charged over alleged role in 514kg cocaine import

Ousted NRL star Jamil Hopoate had allegedly just checked on $155 million shipment of cocaine from which he was set to get a cut when he was arrested by police.

Hopoate, 26, was on Tuesday charged over his alleged role in the large commercial import of cocaine, but not before leading police on a wild foot pursuit through Sydney's southeast.

The former Manly and Brisbane Broncos player will now face Central Local Court on Wednesday.

NSW Police allege Hopoate, the son of controversial fellow footballer John and brother of current star Will, was among three people allegedly involved in the 514kg cocaine import.

The shipment allegedly landed in Sydney from the United Kingdom on Saturday, at which point it was intercepted by Australian Border Force officials who had received a tip off about its contents.

Jamil Hopoate during a training session with Brisbane Broncos. Picture: Liam Kidston.

After searching through a consignment of toolboxes they allegedly found the packets of white powder hidden inside. The total street value is estimated to be $154.2 million.

Police will allege Hopoate and a 33-year-old woman were seen at Port Botany accessing a truck linked to the haul about 10.30am on Tuesday morning.

When police, who had been watching the truck, approached the pair in their van, it is alleged the female driver sped off.

At the same time Hopoate is allegedly to have got out of the van and fled on foot, leading officers on a pursuit through the suburban streets of Botany.

Police allege Hopoate threw a backpack containing an amount of cocaine over a fence as they chased after him.

He was eventually apprehended by police but was injured during the arrest and taken to hospital for treatment.

Recently sacked NRL star Jamil Hopoate after allegedly leading police on a daring daylight pursuit. Picture: NSW Police

After being released he was taken to Mascot Police Station and charged with supplying a large commercial quantity of cocaine and using a vehicle to avoid apprehension.

The woman, from Collaroy, was also charged with supplying a large commercial quantity of cocaine and also with using an offensive weapon in company to prevent detention.

About 5pm on Tuesday detectives from Strike Force Coact arrested a 28-year-old man during a vehicle stop on Williamson Drive, Macquarie Fields.

Recently sacked NRL star Jamil Hopoate and his co-accused Leanne Belinda Mafoa will appear in court today charged over a large scale cocaine importation.

During a search of the truck, police allege they found 514kg of compacted white powder concealed within steel boxes

At the same time a search warrant was executed at a home in Minto.

Police will allege in court that the man collected the consignment from Matraville and delivered it to Pagewood, before leaving the area.

He is also charged with supplying a large commercial quantity of cocaine and will face Campbelltown Local Court today.

Jamil Hopoate was taken to Mascot Police Station and charged with supplying a large commercial quantity of cocaine.