Hopes of rain turn to dust

One of billions of Rain Drops falls on the tweed Photo Blainey Woodham / Daily News

IT APPEARS that any hope that Ipswich would receive decent rain with this week's forecast thunderstorms is gone.

The Bureau of Meteorology's latest outlook for the region gives the city a very low chance of receiving anything meaningful this week, despite some looming storm clouds.

Forecasters are predicting a thunderstorm late this morning, but there is only a 70% chance of Ipswich receiving any rain.

Falls could possibly reach 10mm.

It is a similar story for the remainder of the week, with showers or storms forecast for tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday.

Maximum temperatures should remain in the low 30s for the next five days, peaking at 33 next Monday.