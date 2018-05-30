Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
“The CCC will continue to investigate corruption, while the Independent Assessor will focus on official misconduct,” Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said.
“The CCC will continue to investigate corruption, while the Independent Assessor will focus on official misconduct,” Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said. News Corp Australia
Council News

Changes will stop councillors reaching watch house: Minister

Hayden Johnson
by
30th May 2018 8:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN INDEPENDENT body to toughen up the investigation of complaints and nab bad behaviour "before councillors reach the watch-house door" will be operational this year.

The Office of the Independent Assessor will work alongside the Crime and Corruption Commission and have the power to seize documents and compel people to attend interviews, with stiff penalties applying for non-compliance.

"The CCC will continue to investigate corruption, while the Independent Assessor will focus on official misconduct," Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said.

"The new system is designed to put the brakes on bad behaviour long before councillors reach the watch-house door.

"What we have now is not up to the job. It is convoluted, lacks teeth, and - given recent events - clearly fails to act as a sufficient deterrent for some councillors."

Mr Hinchliffe said "one of the biggest weaknesses" of the existing system was the requirement to lodge complaints directly with a council's chief executive officer.

"Understandably, potential complainants can be reluctant to 'dob in' Councillors, given CEOs close working relationship with mayors and councillors," he said.

"Where complaints are not genuine, the Independent Assessor will have the power to dismiss vexatious complaints, and impose a hefty penalty.

The Local Government Association of Queensland welcomed the creation of the new integrity body.

"The LGAQ has been working towards an overhaul of Queensland's councillor complaints system for the past three years," CEO Greg Hallam said.

"Council CEOs will no longer be in the position where they are referred to as Caesar judging Caesar.

"The powers of the new Office of the Independent Assessor will be sufficient to weed out frivolous complaints which are still a large percentage of the complaints received."

He said people's genuine complaints would be dealt with in a faster and fairer manner than previously.

Related Items

Show More
ccc crime and corruption commission ipswich city council stirling hinchliffe
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Antoniolli bailed after night in lock-up

    premium_icon Antoniolli bailed after night in lock-up

    News Cr Antoniolli spent the night in lock up after being charged with breaching his bail conditions.

    Health staff name bosses as main bullies

    premium_icon Health staff name bosses as main bullies

    News Quarter of staff at Ipswich's health service bullied

    Motorcycle crash blocks Cunningham Highway, causing delays

    premium_icon Motorcycle crash blocks Cunningham Highway, causing delays

    News Emergency services are on the scene of a crash blocking the highway

    • 30th May 2018 8:00 AM
    Where burger giant is popping up next

    Where burger giant is popping up next

    Food & Entertainment Carl’s Jr set to roll out 11 more outlets in Queensland

    Local Partners