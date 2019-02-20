Hopes inaugural tournament will fix city course's woes

Action from the Queensland Open Golf Tournament held at Brookwater Golf and Country Club.

A TWO-DAY tournament featuring several Australian golfing personalities will be held as Brookwater attempts to reaffirm its standing as a premier, "must-play” course.

Brookwater Golf Course will host 80 PGA amateurs from across the nation at the Pro-Am held on April 26 and 27.

Players will compete for $60,000 in prize money across four categories: Men's Professional, Senior Professionals, Men's Amateurs and Ladies Amateurs.

Australian golfing personalities Wayne Grady, Peter Senior, Roger Davis and Michael Harwood are also scheduled to participate.

According to an application to Ipswich City Council for event sponsorship, organisers hope 5000 people will attend the event over the two days; with about 60 per cent of those from outside the Ipswich region.

Brookwater management hopes the Pro-Am will put the Greg Norman-designed course back on the golfer's wishlist.

"The main objective is to have Queenland's number one public-access golf course place itself back on the board as a must-play golfing destination for both locals and visitors from around the world,” the application notes.

"This in turn showcases the area as a destination for tourism and residential relocation.”

The PGA Pro-Am event will be covered by Australian and New Zealand golf media, mainstream media and Fox Sports, including a 20 minute package on Fox Sports Golf.

Players, support staff and event staff will be accommodated at Quest Springfield and Spring Lakes Hotel.

The council's event impact calculator estimates the total economic effect of the 2019 Brookwater Pro-Am will be $710,000.

Organisers are planning for the Brookwater Pro-Am to expand into a tier-one, four-day premier PGA event with television broadcast coverage by 2021.

Brookwater's requested $10,000 to support the running of the event.

The council, if passed at next week's general meeting, will provide $7500 in cash-only financial support for the 2019 Brookwater Pro-Am.

