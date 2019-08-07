Hopes for work to begin on $40 luxury CBD development fading

HOPES for work to ever begin on $40 million luxury development in the Ipswich CBD appear to be dead in the water.

Ellenborough Towers, which included plans for two residential towers, 108 apartments and retail spaces including fresh food markets, cafes and a wine bar, was approved almost five years ago.

It was expected to be finished by late 2017.

Ipswich City Council confirmed it had not heard from the development applicant "recently" and would attempt to make contact with them to determine whether they wanted to extend the application relevancy period.

The extension period lapses on January 22 next year.

Developer Indevel is unable to be contacted and attempts to contact consultants Pegg Group, which lodged an application to extend the approval period last year, were unsuccessful.

Work has yet to begin at the site at 13-17 Ellenborough St and 3 West St, which was granted approval by council in November 2014.

The only link to the development online is a dated LinkedIn page, which spruiks the development would set the trend for "best in boutique apartment" living in Ipswich.

Construction was slated to begin in mid-2015.