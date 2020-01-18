HOPE: Heavy rain creates ‘light at the end of the tunnel’

ONE storm isn't going to break the drought, but last night's rain did brought something else to the region - hope.

Mount Sylvia cattle and lucerne farmer Dale Metcalf recorded 122mm at her property overnight, and said the rain was wonderful.

"Even the cattle this morning, they look fresher - like they've had a bath," Dale said.

"It's good to see the rain - it's a confidence booster, it gives people hope to keep going.

"That's the main thing, they can see that there's a light at the end of the tunnel."

The rainfall took Dale by surprise, as earlier in the afternoon she had worried her property would again miss out.

"As I was coming home it was raining at Tenthill, but the closer I drove my way it was getting less and I was thinking 'oh no, we've missed it again'," she said.

"And then all of a sudden it just started raining and raining. I couldn't believe how much rain came down."

The deluge had her excited for green pick to return to her paddocks, something the newly-washed cattle will also enjoy.

The Metcalfs have pulled their 350 head of cattle off their major paddocks, and have been hand feeding them in recent months.

She said the decision paid dividends, with small amounts of grass left on the country helping to stop the rain running off onto the road.

"Where it's rained in our paddocks the water has soaked in because the grass is there to hold it," she said.

"(My husband) said there's no water in the dams, because it hasn't run - it's just soaked in."

Dale Metcalf snapped these photos of the aftermath of heavy rainfall in Mt Sylvia, January 18, 2020

The heavy downpour created minor flooding in the region, and wash debris across much of the region's roads.

To the north east of Mount Sylvia, areas of Ropeley also received totals in excess of 100mm.

But as often is the case, other's weren't as lucky, with Ropeley grazier Carolyn Becker reporting just 27.5mm, after receiving 7mm the previous day.

This, along with heavier fall further up stream was enough to get Deep Gully Creek flowing however.

Carolyn said the creek hadn't had run alike it since 2013.

Carolyn Becker took this photo of Deep Gully Creek flowing for the first time since 2013.

But the rain has also brought some destruction, with both Carolyn and Dale Metcalf reporting damage caused by heavy falls and flowing creeks.

"It looks like all our creek crossings, fences and perhaps the bores are either gone or a real mess," Carolyn said.

Isolated showers have fallen across the region today, with more rain expected this afternoon and evening.

SIGNIFICANT WEATHER VIDEO UPDATE & FORECAST: Current situation and forecast for SEQD & NENSW. ~ Jeff ~ * Click on HD *... Posted by Higgins Storm Chasing on Friday, 17 January 2020

But the rain is far from drought breaking, and many missed out.

Back at Mount Sylvia, Dale said the region would need consistent rain to bring about long-lasting change, and it was needed in the right areas.

"It would be nice to see the heads of our creeks get the rain," she said.

"That will help our underground water come back a bit."

But this weekend's falls were still a good start.

"At the present we'll take any rain we can get, we're not going to be fussy," she said.

"It gives everybody hope … It's going to rain - it will rain, everybody has just got to have faith."