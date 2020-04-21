Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Hope for frequent flyers as Velocity saved from scrapheap

by Michael Wray
21st Apr 2020 10:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Virgin Australia has formally entered voluntary administration, telling the Australian Stock Exchange this morning it has appointed Deloitte to restructure the debt-laden carrier.

The statement revealed the company's owned the popular Velocity Frequent Flyer program but it was a separate company and had not entered administration.

"Virgin Australia will continue to operate its scheduled international and domestic flights which are helping to transport essential workers, maintain important freight corridors and return Australians home," the statement says.

 

 

 

Chief executive Paul Scurrah and the current Virgin management team will support Deloitte administrators Vaughan Strawbridge, John Greig, Sal Algeri and Richard Hughes recapitalise the business and "help ensure it emerges in a stronger financial position on the other side of the COVID-19 crisis".

Originally published as Hope for frequent flyers as Velocity saved from scrapheap

More Stories

aviation editors picks travel velocity velocity points virgin australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Abandoned house fire under investigation

        premium_icon Abandoned house fire under investigation

        News An abandoned home in Goodna was well alight and took six fire crews to bring under control

        IN COURT: Full names of 16 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 16 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court

        Scramble to prevent repeat of homeschool fail

        premium_icon Scramble to prevent repeat of homeschool fail

        Education Education Queensland works to prevent homeschool crash repeat

        Truck on fire on Warrego Highway

        premium_icon Truck on fire on Warrego Highway

        News Reports of a truck on fire on the Warrego Highway