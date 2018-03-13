Hop into Woolworths at Beaudesert to help sick kids

Every time you shop at Woolworths you can help sick kids by donating to the Children's Hospital Foundation.

WOOLWORTHS and the Children's Hospital Foundation are encouraging Beaudesert residents to help support seriously ill children across the state when they shop this Easter.

Customers at Woolworths Beaudesert can play their part by simply adding a $2 Easter egg shaped wall token to their shop from March 11 to April 1.

All funds raised through the purchase of the tokens will help the Children's Hospital Foundation in their ongoing efforts to provide families across the state with the support they need when their child becomes ill.

The Children's Hospital Foundation funds life-saving medical research, invests in vital new equipment, and provides comfort, entertainment, support and care for children and their families.

Children's Hospital Foundation chief executive officer Rosie Simpson said customers had been generous in the past, and hoped once again they would participate to make sick kids smile.

"Everything we do is made possible by the generosity of our partners and supporters and we're so grateful for the long standing support of Woolworths customers and team members across Queensland,” she said.

"Funds raised across this Easter campaign will enable us to continue to fund research to achieve faster diagnoses, better treatments and ultimately cures for some of the most devastating childhood illnesses and injuries, so we encourage local support from Beaudesert shoppers.”

Woolworths Beaudesert store manager Carissa Toohey said she wa sproud of their commitment to helping sick kids.

"We're proud of our long standing partnership with the Children's Hospital Foundation, which has raised more than $51 million over the past 31 years,” she said.

"We continue to be overwhelmed by the generosity of our customers for this great cause and we hope they once again can help children and families across Queensland.”