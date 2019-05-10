Menu
The alleged 'hoon gang's logo, as featured on their merchandise.
Opinion

'Hoons' show massive ignorance on Facebook

10th May 2019 9:00 AM
WE GOT an interesting reaction on Facebook to our page three hoons yarn of today's edition.

As you would have read the article gives an insight into a group of people who have been accused of hooning but say it's not what they are about.

It gives those people not just one but two voices disputing what other media outlets have reported.

Unfortunately they didn't read the article before they swamped our Facebook page accusing us of the same coverage as other media outlets.

There were hundreds of uninformed comments accusing us of getting the story wrong.

Fake news became their catch cry.

They had a beef with the media for spreading fake news and getting the story wrong. Not doing its research.

Yet they didn't take the time to read an article which was probably their best right of reply on the issue.

So who is responsible for the fake news in this case?

from the editor's desk hoon opinion
Ipswich Queensland Times

