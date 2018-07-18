Menu
FED UP: Regency Downs residents believe it is just a matter of time before there is a serious injury, or worse, as a result of the constant speeding and reckless driving on their roads.
Hoons push Regency Downs residents to the brink

Lachlan Mcivor
by
18th Jul 2018 12:00 PM

A NUMBER of Regency Downs residents have reached their breaking point with non-stop hooning in the area.

They believe it is just a matter of time before there is a serious injury, or worse, as a result of the constant speeding and reckless driving on their roads, which has led to a number of accidents during the past couple of months.

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous because of fear of retaliation, said issues stemmed mainly from the occupants of three properties, whom they believe to be well known to authorities.

It had gotten so bad, simply going for a walk around the block or turning into their own driveways had become an ordeal, the resident said.

Neighbours have grown incredibly frustrated with a perceived lack of action by police.

"It's just endless. It's ridiculous, it's like a race track... it's just like Willowbank (Raceway)," they said.

"The residents of Regency Downs have had enough and we're just sick of the hooning and the carrying on and the disregard for the law and disregard for the safety of people.

"We're just waiting for someone to come through our property. It needs to get sorted.

"Enough is enough. Whether it be council or authorities, they need to act on this before innocent lives are put at risk."

Laidley Police officer-in- charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim said police were aware of problems in the area.

"We are aware of the traffic-related issues in the Regency Downs area," Snr-Sgt Draheim said.

"The complaints are not limited to three properties however we are aware of some of the prevalent areas in which offences are being reported.

"Police have received complaints in relation to this area and several other areas within the Laidley Police Division.

Laidley police have been tasked to conduct traffic enforcement throughout the Laidley Police Division, in particular the areas which relate to complaints from the public.

"If residents see offences being committed, report these incidents to police via Policelink on 131444 and, if they have evidence relating to offences, please provide that so further action can be taken by police," Snr-Sgt Draheim said.

