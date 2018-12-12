Hoon's glassing threat over cops' tow job

A STROPPY Jay Shaw had quite a few beers under his belt when he protested loudly at police intent on seizing his car for a suspected hooning offence.

Shaw, 24, was at his Redbank Plains home late at night when police, with a tow-truck on hand, dropped in to take his car.

In police evidence before Ipswich Magistrates Court, the father of two was far from happy about the visit.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said the incident occurred at 10.30pm on November 2 when police were investigating a dangerous operation of a motor vehicle offence.

Shaw was told that officers were seizing his car and told him to keep away from the tow-truck while the retrieval took place.

Shaw then walked between the truck and his car while drinking from a beer bottle.

Police said the glass bottle was in Shaw's left hand when he clenched his right fist saying "touch me again I will glass you”.

This caused the officer to step back away from him.

Police facts state Shaw was highly intoxicated at the time.

Jay Robert Shaw pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing police in their duties at Redbank Plains on November 2.

A more serious charge was withdrawn and dismissed.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said 10.30pm had been a strange time for police to arrive and tow away a car.

"If it had been during the day he would not have been drunk although that does not excuse him,” he said.

"In the context that he'd been drinking he unsurprisingly says he has little recollection of the event.”

Mr Hoskin said Shaw spent the night in the Ipswich police watch house.

He said Shaw was an arborist with two young children.

Magistrate David Shepherd said intoxication was no justification for Shaw's conduct toward police.

Shaw was convicted and fined $500.