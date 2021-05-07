Hooning driver’s wheel sparks trigger paddock fire

James Robin Carvosso has pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

SPARKS shooting from the exposed metal rims of a Holden Commodore triggered a grass fire in a paddock that required fire fighters to attend.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard when the offending driver James Carvosso was later breath tested, he was more than double the normal limit.

The magistrate scolded Carvosso, saying that at 35 he was too old to be doing the type of stupid things that were usually associated with teenagers.

James Robin Carvosso, a trainee cook from Lowood, pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle when adversely affected by an intoxicating substance at Lowood on Sunday October 11 last year; and drink driving.

In evidence put by prosecutor Jack Scott, police had received an emergency phone call from a worried couple at a business premises just before 8.30pm, stating that a driver had been hooning in a car on Lindemans Road and had triggered a fire.

Firefighters attended and extinguished the blaze that spread from the roadside grass into a paddock.

Witnesses told police that a male in a Commodore had been driving up and down the street, revving the engine loudly and doing about 20 burnouts in the space of three or four minutes.

The witnesses told police they heard an explosion and saw a shower of sparks “rising 20 feet high”.

Police located the Commodore in a Lowood street. One wheel had no rubber left on the rim, with Carvosso admitting to being the driver.

He told officers he had consumed four stubbies of beer and two cups of rum and lemonade since 2pm that day.

When tested he gave an alcohol reading of 0.110.

“It was a deliberate action. He is not young, and ought to have known better,” Mr Scott said.

“The complainants say they were frightened by the recklessness.

“The general community has very low tolerance of this behaviour.”’

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said it was not a residential area and no one was nearby, but what Carvosso did “was an act of unbelievable stupidity”.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum noted Carvosso’s history did paint a picture.

“This really was an act of total stupidity,” Ms MacCallum said.

“There was a fire so you must have been doing something seriously stupid.

“You are not a young person. It’s not like you are a 17-year-old doing stupid things in a motor vehicle.

“Should have a bit more sense.”

Ms MacCallum imposed a jail term of six months, immediately suspended for 12 months. Carvosso was disqualified from driving for 12 months.