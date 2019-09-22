Hoon with fake paper plates clocked at 160km/hr on M1

A HOON caught weaving in and out of traffic at speeds up to 160km/h from Pimpama to Mudgeeraba was in a stolen car with fake paper number plates.

Jack Alexander McPherson pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday to 17 charges including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, having fake number plates and possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Erin Livingston said members of the public called police when they saw a white Holden station wagon driving at speed on the M1 at Pimpama about 11.20am on March 19.

The car was seen swerving in traffic and using the far right road shoulder to pass cars.

An off-duty police officer who spotted the car near Gaven estimated the car was going about 160km/hr.

Sgt Livingston said police were able to stop the car at roadworks in Mudgeeraba.

"McPherson began to exit but had abruptly re-entered the car and tried to quickly put the car into motion," she said.

Sgt Livingston said police forcibly entered the car, put it in park and restrained McPherson.

"He was screaming at police to kill me and repeatedly stated he wanted to die," she said.

The court was told that was when police realised the car had plates which had been made out of paper.

Those fake plates were placed over stolen number plates which belonged to another car.

Defence lawyer Jason Grant, of Grant Lawyers, said McPherson suffered from severe mental health issues.

He said McPherson was starting to become improve and had returned a clean urine test at the beginning of the month.

Mr Grant said McPherson had also moved into stable accommodation.

Magistrate Joan White sentenced him to two years probation on the condition he submit to medical and psychiatric treatment.