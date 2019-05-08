'Hoon gang' more focused on merchandise than burnouts

MEMBERS of the Ipswich 'hoon gang' 187 Cartel have hit back at television reports stating they are focused first on merchandise, rather than burnouts.

The alleged 2000 member 'hoon gang' appeared on television news earlier this week, showing a ute bearing a 187 Cartel sticker doing a burnout on the M1 at the Yatala turnoff.

However 187 Cartel member Jordan Wilson hit out at the reports and stick up for the group, explaining anyone can purchase merchandise and bad behaviour should not be affiliated with the group.

"This is not the acts of the whole cartel," he said, "Just because some show the stickers does not mean it is forced by the group to do these stunts.

"187 isn't a gang of hoons, they're main objective is clothing, stickers and sharing the love of all things car related. Don't judge the entire Cartel over a few."

There were further accusations of drug abuse and criminal behaviour online, another set of misconceptions he set to right.

The alleged 'hoon gang's logo, as featured on their merchandise. 187 Cartel

"90 per cent hold jobs and drugs are not a thing that is encouraged," he said. "From your standpoint you only know what the media feeds down your throat.

"Unless you know of 187 from the inside I don't believe you have the right to judge. I'm not saying this is right (referring to the recent footage shown on television) I'm just saying it's not what the 187 Cartel is about."

Videos on the group's Facebook show burnouts on public roads. 187 Cartel

Despite Mr Wilson's defence of the group, there are an excessive amount of videos featuring burnouts, some owned by members of the group.

However they spruik a safe space for members, even shutting down an event because attendees were rude to women.

In the group's bylaws they encourage safe events and do not condone illegal behaviour.