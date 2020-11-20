Hoon driver’s burnout results in plenty of smoke, court date

MOTORISTS were forced to stop after a hoon driver left so much smoke that visibility was reduced to zero, a Lowood police officer has said.

Officers witnessed a black Holden Commodore do a burnout at the intersection of Prospect and Glamorgan Vale Road on Wednesday

The reckless driver then spun his tires down Prospect Street and through the Prospect and Forest Hill-Fernvale road intersection and failed to stop at the posted stop sign.

Lowood police officer in charge senior sergeant James Bromley said the vehicle‘s tyres had made a large amount of smoke, which was impeding other traffic on the road.

“Vehicles had to stop to avoid colliding with the vehicle and as they could not see through the smoke” Snr Sgt Bromley said.

The dangerous behaviour occurred in the vicinity of pedestrians as the nearby high school had just concluded its formal and students were walking home.

Police intercepted the vehicle at the road work traffic lights on Forest Hill Fernvale Road and questioned the 21-year-old male driver.

He was issued a notice to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and wilfully making unnecessary noise and smoke.

The driver’s registration plates were also confiscated for 90 days for a Type 1 related offence.

Snr Sgt Bromley said Lowood police would continue to crack down on hoons and reckless drivers.

His warning comes near the conclusion of National Road Safety Week.

“It is a timely reminder that regional roads are not a game. If you go too far you can lose your car” Snr Sgt Bromley said.

He encouraged the community to report hoons online or by calling the Hoon Hotline on 13 HOON (13 4666).