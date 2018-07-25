Menu
Crime

Hoon driver caught at more than 200km/h

by Ryan Tennison
25th Jul 2018 8:23 AM

A SPEEDING hoon driver has been clocked at more than 200km/h this morning on the Monash freeway.

Police were stunned when they detected a Holden Commodore travelling at 207km/h down the Monash Freeway in Dandenong North.

Highway patrol officers were using laser speed detection on the freeway between EastLink and Stud Rd when they detected the vehicle travelling a 100km zone at 1.10am, police spokesman Luke Zammit said.

The driver, a 23-year-old Endeavour Hills man, had his car impounded under hoon laws at a cost of $1093.

He was arrested after police caught up to and intercepted his Holden on Heatherton Road.

It comes as a motorbike rider was nabbed doing more than double the speed limit at Ballarat Rd near Moore St in Footscray yesterday morning.

The 29-year-old North Melbourne man told police he was on his way to work.

Both men are expected to be charged on summons with a range of offences including speeding.

editors picks hoon driver police speeding

