Hoon dodges jail despite hitting cop from behind

A MAN busted during a midnight meeting of car hoons has appeared in court over a sneaky punch into the face of a police officer.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella on Tuesday said he wanted time to think about the penalty to impose on Thomas Derek John Higgs, 23, who pleaded guilty to serious assault of a police officer at Ipswich Magistrates Court.

The court heard the assault occurred at Swanbank at 1am on February 23 last year.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Bridie O’Shea said police were called to Rob Roy Way at 1am where 80-100 vehicles were gathered.

Const. O’Shea said a passenger in a silver Subaru was shouting obscenities at police through an open window.

When police went to arrest the young male, who was not Higgs, outside the car he became agitated and stepped back saying “I will doosh you right now c**t”.

He struggled with the officer who was trying to restrain him when Higgs suddenly struck the constable from behind with a clenched right fist, the blow striking his jaw.

Snr Const. O’Shea said Higgs told police he did this because he was “protecting his family”.

The officer suffered bruising and abrasions.

Thomas Higgs leaves court after pleading guilty to assaulting a police officer.

Defence lawyer Kelsea Read tended letters from a treating psychiatrist and the Salvation Army about a rehabilitation program attended by Higgs.

Ms Read said Higgs suffers some diagnosed mental health conditions that were “coupled” with his use of illicit drugs.

“He says that at the time he relapsed and was using substances,” Ms Read said.

“It was not him who was arrested. It was a close friend of his.

“When the scuffle ensued in that moment he describes it as acting in a protective way.

“But in fact it was inexcusable.

“He has engaged in rehabilitation and instructs he has remained clean for four months.”

Mr Kinsella made clear his concern about the assault.

“He has struck a police officer with a blow to his jaw when the officer was distracted while attending his duties,” Mr Kinsella said.

“It is a serious example of assault. Fortunately it did not result in serious injury.”

Mr Kinsella said he wanted to properly think about it and ordered that Higgs be taken into custody.

The sentence resumed in the afternoon with Higgs seated in the dock.

Mr Kinsella said drivers were at Swanbank that night hooning when police arrived.

It was Higgs’ friend who engaged in anti-social behaviour that caught the attention of police. When his friend was being arrested Higgs came from behind the officer and struck him.

Mr Kinsella said judges had previously made observations that police must be protected when doing their duties, and should not be exposed to such physical assaults.

He acknowledged Higgs was receiving professional medical help and doing well.

“I don’t think illicit drugs are a help to you. The key to your good mental health is not to take drugs,” Mr Kinsella said.

Higgs was sentenced to a four-month jail term, with immediate release to parole.