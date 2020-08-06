Menu
‘Hoon’ complaint leads police to drug find

Ross Irby
6th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content

A HOONING complaint regarding several motorbike riders unwittingly brought police attention to a Rosewood house where drugs were found.

The unexpected door knock resulted in two men inside the house being charged with drug offences.

Shannon Angus Charles White, 33, pleaded guilty to possession of dangerous drugs; and possession of drug utensils at Rosewood on June 22.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said White admitted the white powder was MDMA.

"Rosewood police received complaints about hooning on Skinner Street, regarding motorcycle riders," Sgt Caldwell said.

"There was a rider with no helmet, and his ginger hair was in a ponytail."

Officers found a small table holding two glass water pipes.

Sgt Caldwell said there was also chopped cannabis and a grinder, and 0.84 grams of a white powdery substance, which White told police was MDMA.

White was fined $650.

A second man found at the Rosewood house, Jake Owen Roseneder, 34, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis; and possession of drug utensils.

Sgt Caldwell said the cannabis charge involved an amount of two grams.

Roseneder was fined $750. No conviction was recorded.

