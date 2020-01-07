Hoodlums in stolen Toyota ransack Somerset petrol station

SMASH AND GO: CCTV footage from the morning Peter Barnes' petrol station in Toogoolawah was broken into showing one of the theives.

SMASH AND GO: CCTV footage from the morning Peter Barnes' petrol station in Toogoolawah was broken into showing one of the theives.

“THEY were gone within three minutes.”

That’s how quickly it happened, according to the owner of a Somerset petrol station, which was broken into on Monday morning.

Toogoolawah BP owner Peter Barnes said he was sleeping when he received a call from security breaking the news his petrol station had been ransacked.

“I had a team member go down and they said the door was broken and they rang the police,” Mr Barnes said.

“The police came down and investigated.”

Mr Barnes said that in the six years he had owned the petrol station, it was the first time anything like this had happened.

Within a few minutes, the thieves had taken off with a large quantity of cigarettes.

“They just stole cigarettes – a few thousand dollars (worth),” he said.

He said CCTV footage showed two people had broken into the shop – and had not come empty-handed.

“The baddies had gloves on and they had their own rubbish bin to load whatever they were going to steal,” Mr Barnes said.

“They hammered the door in, kicked the glass in.”

SMASHED GLASS: The door to Peter Barnes' petrol station had been kicked in when two people ransacked the shop.

Police are appealing to witnesses with dashcam footage as they try to track down occupants of a stolen white Toyota Landcruiser Prado.

The occupants of the stolen car arrived at the BP on the Brisbane Valley Highway, between 2.30am and 3am on Monday before breaking into the building.

A Toogoolawah Police Station spokesman confirmed a quantity of cigarettes were stolen.

“(They) have forced entry into the business premises and stolen a quantity of cigarette products,” the spokesman said.

It is believed the same person and car were involved in similar offences in Beerwah and Kilcoy.

The Prado is sporting stolen registration plates.

Police are urging anyone with dashcam goodage of the vehicle to contact the Toogoolawah Police Station or Policelink on 131444.