Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Hooded duo on break and enter crime spree

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
30th Apr 2020 3:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PAIR of men hidden behind hoodies are believed to be linked to a string of offences at Redbank Plains this month.

Police are investigating after the two men forced their way into a Collingwood Rd cafe at Collingwood Park and stole money between 9pm April 4 and 8.30am April 6. 

Investigations have linked the pair to at least three break-and-enter attempts.
Investigations have linked the pair to at least three break-and-enter attempts.

They attempted to enter a nearby supermarket and discount store on the during the same period but were unsuccessful.

Investigations then linked both men to another break and enter around 8pm on April 13, where they forced their way through the back door of a Redbank Plains supermarket.

One of the men.
One of the men.

Once inside the store, the pair stole a large quantity of cigarettes and escaped through an emergency exit door.

Police urge anyone who may recognise the two men to come forward.

The second man.
The second man.

Contact Policelink on 131 444.

break and enter crime ipswich crime queensland police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to look after your mental health during Covid-19

        How to look after your mental health during Covid-19

        Health Lockyer Valley mental health advocate Mike Nowlan shares some helpful tips on how to manage lockdown.

        • 30th Apr 2020 4:00 PM
        Schools eager for senior students to return to classrooms

        premium_icon Schools eager for senior students to return to classrooms

        Education ISQ is urging the Premier to allow senior students to return.

        • 30th Apr 2020 4:00 PM
        Business community bands together

        premium_icon Business community bands together

        News Pub and Chamber come together to support local businesses

        Popular Indian restaurant reopens during pandemic

        premium_icon Popular Indian restaurant reopens during pandemic

        Business It shut up shop in February to replace a sunken kitchen floor.