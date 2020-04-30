Hooded duo on break and enter crime spree

A PAIR of men hidden behind hoodies are believed to be linked to a string of offences at Redbank Plains this month.

Police are investigating after the two men forced their way into a Collingwood Rd cafe at Collingwood Park and stole money between 9pm April 4 and 8.30am April 6.

Investigations have linked the pair to at least three break-and-enter attempts.

They attempted to enter a nearby supermarket and discount store on the during the same period but were unsuccessful.

Investigations then linked both men to another break and enter around 8pm on April 13, where they forced their way through the back door of a Redbank Plains supermarket.

One of the men.

Once inside the store, the pair stole a large quantity of cigarettes and escaped through an emergency exit door.

Police urge anyone who may recognise the two men to come forward.

The second man.

Contact Policelink on 131 444.