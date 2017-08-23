'Honky-tonk' bar latest business to take on Ipswich CBD

FOR SALE: Historic QCWA property to go under the hammer

IPSWICH'S night life is in line for its second re-invention as owners of popular country music and bucking bull bar Jonny Ringos reveal plans to open a new bar in the city.

Jonny Ringo's, an American Western themed honky-tonk party bar, is popular in Brisbane for live country music, "Ranga" the resident mechanical bull, Daisy Dukes Karaoke Hall and barbecue menu meals.

Plans have been revealed to open the "whole shebang, kit and kaboodle" in the old Hotel Metropole building on Brisbane St in the Top of Town.

"Round up every hillbilly, varmint and roustabout you know and let's do it at Johnny Ringo's Ipswich - let us be your "go-to" place when u just need a fun, clean, clear your mind, country kind of time," the announcement read.

"You plus us plus live country rock music and and our mechanical bull will will equal one hell of a party at Johnny Ringo's Ipswich."

The venue will be fully staffed with Ipswich workers and applications will open in late September.

Already famous Johnny Ringo's owner Brett Ringo promised good old country hospitality, a relaxed and casual atmosphere, free entry, free mechanical bull rides all day and night and 'the best country rock bands in Australia'.

Extensive renovations of the old hotel site will start this month and the grand opening will be held on October 6.

The first floor will be home to a honky-tonk bar, live country rock bands, a beer garden and a rock bar with mechanical bull rides until 3am on Friday and Saturday.

A karaoke and retro party bar will take up the first floors. A fresh menu will also be on offer with country favourites including chicken wings, slow cooked brisket, pulled pork, gourmet burgers, burritos, quesadillas and dirty fries.

The plans come less than two months after infamous nightclub Hotel Metropole served last drinks and locked up the bar for good and only weeks after out-of-town investors revealed plans to re-create the derelict Cocktails building into a swanky new nightclub.

Owners of the heritage-listed building where Hotel Metropole once called home said the site was not for sale and plans as to what the space would be used for were a "work in progress".

Ipswich Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) president Phillip Bell said new business in the Top of Town was created essential diversity that would build the Ipswich economy.

"The chamber recognises that business diversity builds local economic strength and resilience and also maximises the return on these public retail and hospitality spaces," Mr Bell said.

"The chamber supports the creation of a business precinct that is safe and vibrant and holds commercial attraction for families, locals and visitors beyond traditional business hours and throughout the week. Licensed premises and clubs have a valid contribution to make to the business diversity and attraction to the precinct."

Mr Bell said council zoning and state licensing frameworks were in place to maximise the amenity of the spaces within the Ipswich re-developed precinct.