Honk parade will celebrate city's love of motorcars

HISTORIC: Paul Casos from Ipswich Events Corporation with his 1913 Model T Ford, which will be in action during 'Honk' in the Ipswich CBD on Saturday night - with Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale and Lowana Moxham.

THE IPSWICH Festival goes into overdrive literally on Saturday night when the city's love of cars will be showcased in an exhibition called Honk.

It will be a journey through motoring history in the historic Top of Town when a not-to-be-missed exhibition of more than 100 vehicles including show cars, customs, classics, vintage vehicles and club cruisers makes its way through the CBD.

Paul Casos' 1913 Model T Ford is one of the many much loved vehicles on show.

Mr Casos, the Ipswich Events Corporation executive chairman, said the parade of cars, from the glamorous 1900s to the classic 1980s, gave people the opportunity to display their love of motorcars.

In his own case, that love runs deep.

"The Model T Ford will be in the parade and driven by my son Andrew," he said.

"The parade will see the third and fourth generations of the Casos family with the car, because it was my father's, then mine and my son will have his sons in the car with him."

The car has a fascinating local connection.

"The car was sold brand new in Ipswich by Robert's Garage in 1913 and it served for many years as one of the first motorised taxi cabs in Ipswich," Mr Casos said.

"It was taken off the road in the early 1920s until Dad bought the remains in the mid-1950s and restored it for the very first time.

"Then I started a re-restoration of the car again in 2010 and as a result it is in the condition it is today.

"It has been in the Casos' family for virtually half its life and has had continual registration for the past 60 years."

The variety of cars on display is extraordinary and will include Daniel Cameron's 1974 Lotus Caterham Seven Twin Cam Roadster.

Mayor Paul Pisasale has a red 1968 MG that may also be making in appearance, but if Cr Pisasale is behind the wheel the QT suggests onlookers keep their wits about them and give the MG a wide berth, based on our one experience with the mayor in a driving capacity.

Honk will start following the Festival Parade of Light and will run from 7-9pm in Brisbane St, Top of Town which will be closed to other traffic. The Ipswich City Big Band will also be playing to give the night a real swing along.

It really is an event not to be missed.

"Ipswich is a town that embraces everything mechanical, and machinery, whether it be trains, aeroplanes or the motorcar," Mr Casos said.

"The fact that we have over 100 entries for this and will still take entries over the next couple of days shows the genuine interest in motorcars in this city.

"This is the third or fourth time we have put this on and the interest in the cars never ceases to amaze me."