Honk parade showcases our love of cars

CHICK MAGNET: The Ipswich Festival Honk car show was a proud moment for Keith Chicken of Raceview, pictured with his Pontiac Trans Am Firebird.

IPSWICH people love their rare and classic cars.

The evidence for that passion was clearly on show in the 'Honk' parade through the Top of Town on Saturday night when more than 100 vehicles thrilled the crowds at the Ipswich Festival.

Ipswich's Keith Chicken, of the Ipswich Veteran and Vintage Vehicle Club, drove his pearl white 1984 Pontiac Trans Am Firebird with pride.

"There were only 500 of these made in America and it's rare,” Mr Chicken said.

"It has got a 305 (engine) in it... not a fast, fast car but a beautiful car. I bought it in Raceview a bit over 12 months ago and completely restored it.

"My nephews are panel beaters in Brisbane and they did all the work on it.

"I drive it every day to get the paper.”

Mr Chicken entered it in a car show at North Ipswich and for under bonnet won first prize in the Back to 63 Car Show 'n' Shine at North Ipswich.

It was the first car show he'd ever entered.

The number plates CHC43 are significant - signifying Chicken and the year the owner was born.

Mr Chicken said the 'Honk' parade showcased the best of Ipswich.

"It shows the people of Ipswich what cars people here have got and the effort they put in to them,” he said.

"Honk brings out the really nice cars.”