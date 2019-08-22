Menu
Hong Kong protest graffiti on the Great Ocean Rd archway.
Politics

Hong Kong protest hits Great Ocean Road

by Harrison Tippet
22nd Aug 2019 10:49 AM
THE Hong Kong protests have made their way to the Great Ocean Road, with graffiti sprayed on the destination's iconic archway.

A Hong Kong anti-extradition bill protest phrase was spray painted in black Chinese lettering on the famous archway this week.

The phrase is translated to 'Hong Kong people, add oil!'

 

Hong Kong protest graffiti on the Great Ocean Rd archway. Picture: Ian Walding
The "add oil!" part of the phrase refers to a Hong Kong English expression used as encouragement and support, which has become a rallying cry for the anti-extradition bill protesters.

Police and pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong have clashed for more than three months, with the protests making their way to Melbourne in recent weeks.



