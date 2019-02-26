Honey Badger photobombs house sale

FORMER Bachelor Nick Cummins - aka The Honey Badger and still a bachelor - has photobombed a house sale and literally cracked the whip on a real estate agent's behind.

The rugby union star, who has a cult following for his Australiana take on life - even writing a book called The Honey Badger Guide to Life - also predicted the Queensland property would "disappear faster than a fart in a hurricane".

The photobombing and whipcracking was all in good spirit, and consensual - the property belongs to his younger sister Alicia, who was thrilled he wanted to help in his own way.

"He kind of does anything for his family, that's just the kind of person he is. He's a very good big brother," Ms Cummins told The Courier-Mail.

Honey Badger predicts “this will disappear faster than a fart in a hurricane”.



"We're selling our house and we said to him do you think you could help us? We've had the house for about eight years. It was the first home we'd purchased. We renovated it and have had two babies born into this house."

Cracking the whip was The Honey Badger's idea - of course.

The rugby star is in the background of a promo video, diving into the pool after kicking his ball into it, before he pulls out classic Honey Badgerese with the "sell faster than a fart in a hurricane". He also cracks a whip near the agent before flicking a cheeky one on his behind as he walks away.

Ms Cummins said "that was my brother's idea. He (the agent) said it was all fine but I think it hurt. He was putting on a brave face though".

Big brother cracks the whip.

The real estate agent in question Jack Dangerfield of Harcourts Solutions, a mate, was more than pleased to be the butt of the joke.

"I'm mates with these guys and I love my rugby," was his first response. "I thought, you know what he's a really good bloke, why not?"

"When we had the cyclone warning last week, I thought this could go quite well."

"We had one open home on Saturday with 15 groups through and more enquiry through this week. Most properties sell on second inspection, and we've got a few that are coming back so we'll see."

29 Menangle Avenue, Arana Hills, Qld is for sale by private treaty.

The three bedroom, single bathroom, double car garage house is at 29 Menangle Avenue, Arana Hills, just 12km north of the Brisbane CBD on a 607sq m block.

No price has been set, with the property for sale by private treaty.

"It's just time for us to move on," Ms Cummins said. "We're not sure where our next adventure will lead us. We're just going to roll with the punches."

The Arana Hills area has become a magnet for young families and couples, Mr Dangerfield said: "Usually first home buyers in their 20s or 30s is the target market".

"It's only 12km from the city, near the train line and you're paying half the price than if you're buying in Ashgrove or something like that. You can get a three bedroom home in Arana Hills for a good price and not break the bank."

The home has three spacious bedrooms.

Ms Cummins' house has an airconditioned downstairs utility area, perfect for the home office or mancave, and was listed on realestate.com.au with a tandem auto garage with workshop space, off street parking for a trailer, a 10,000 litre water tank, recently painted inside and out and an underground lawn irrigation in the backyard.

On another tangent, Honey Badger "is the best Big Brother"? Sounds like a TV show.

Jumping in, ball and all.

Not bad form.

A cheeky parting shot, consensual of course.

The pool where you can bet Uncle Nick spent a bit of time.