Honesty pays off for charity box, booze thief

A GOOD job and a confession paid off for a thief who walked into a police station to come clean about his misdemeanours.

Although not a suspect over the Lowood Golf Club break-in where a Guide Dog donation box and alcohol were stolen, Mitchell Heathcote's voluntary confession impressed an Ipswich magistrate.

With a good job under his belt, Heathcote wanted to put his past behind him and move on when he walked into Lowood Police Station to own up for his crimes.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said the young man was a great advertisement for how employment helped people avoid trouble.

Heathcote, 20, who spent one night in the police watch-house, appeared in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to break, enter and stealing at the Lowood Golf Club in April last year.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Heathcote was "really knuckling down" and hoped his offending was behind him.

"He couldn't have been more co-operative with police," Mr Hoskin said.

Ms Sturgess said golf club CCTV footage showed a person kicking in the door at 12.43am and stealing alcohol and money from the Guide Dog collection tin. Another person was also involved.

"You volunteered that you were the person in the CCTV footage.

"You were not a suspect," Ms Sturgess said.

"I give you full credit for that, Mr Heathcote. And that you want to move forward."

A probation order for crimes Heathcote committed after the break-in were taken into account and revoked.

Ms Sturgess said he would not go to jail because his job had kept him out of trouble.

"You are a good advertisement for the reason people keep out of trouble is that they have a job," she said.

Heathcote was convicted and fined $1800 - sent to SPER.