Honest isolation insights from rising Ipswich Jet

Ipswich Jets five-eighth Jacob Teevan displaying his passing skills in the first game this season. Picture: Warren Lynam

JETS BUZZ

JETS half Jacob Teevan is working from home and doing his best to stay mentally and physically up for the challenge of isolation.

Teevan took us deep into the family separation bunker, providing some insight and honesty.

(Easter) Monday: How good is a public holiday on a Monday.

I went for a 12km walk/run to keep the legs ticking over and burn off all the Easter eggs from the weekend.

I bought a heap of beef strips and veggies to meal prep for the next two weeks.

Tuesday: I am getting back into the rhythm of work and finding motivation is very tough after a weekend, let alone a four day weekend.

I had a slow start to the work day but started getting back into the grind of the week. Smashed a home workout thanks to the equipment the Jets have let the players use in isolation.

Wednesday: I had a very productive day at work and another home workout.

Decided to start watching Tiger King on Netflix because that’s all everyone is talking about at the moment.

Thursday: I am rolling out of bed closer and closer to when I have to start work. My mental state is struggling with the work from home and isolation.

I did another home workout.

Friday: I had disrupted sleep and again mental state not the best but got better throughout the day.

I am looking forward to the weekend and doing one small task at a time helped me turn my attitude around.

Saturday: F45 session with the Jets’ boys in the morning. Great to see Peter Gubb’s face even though I will have nightmares about it tonight.

Had a few drinks to wind down on Saturday night and watched my favourite movie Happy Gilmore.

Sunday: Some rainy weather means I can’t get in any cardio but today is cheat day for my diet so Uber Eats will be on the radar.

Few board games with the family. Dad won 3-0.

Vale Mitch

I WAS at the Queensland Residents game at Redcliffe in 2019 to write the match report.

I was lurking around when a voice asked what my angle was going to be. It was Queensland hooker Mitch Cronin.

I had never spoken to him before and I wasn’t sure how he knew I wrote but I recovered to get out that I needed Queensland to win and it was going to be the “Rumble in the Peninsula”. A bit of Ali motivation.

Cronin laughed and kept walking to continue his preparation. I came away thinking that Mitch Cronin is a good bloke.

A few weeks later I was asked by my QRL handler Coz to head to Wynnum’s ground to do a game report on their clash with Townsville.

The same voice walked up behind me and asked what’s it this time mate?

I explained that I had two ideas. It was Mitch’s 100th game so if you have a blinder there was that angle but I explained I had a line ready.

Wynnum’s fullback Edene Gebbie was killing it every week so if he has a blinder my opening line is going to be about renaming Kougari Oval the Garden of Edene.

Mitch shook his head, laughed and asked if I stayed awake at night thinking of these.

Gebbie had a blinder and I got to use my line.

Mitch scored a try in his 100th game and Wynnum had a win - their first ever over Townsville. The QRL used a photo of Mitch and he was in the headline.

I thought about both these incidents on Friday night when the news came through that Mitch had passed away aged 27.

He played 116 games in the Intrust Super Cup and represented the Queensland Residents four times. I don’t remember too much about those 116 games but I will always remember that he stopped and said hello and knew I wrote a bit for the QRL.

It says a lot about him as a person.

Mitch will be sadly missed by everyone.

Mitch Cronin. Picture: Albert Perez/Getty Images

Wynnum TV’s John Devine, who calls the team’s home games and has covered Mitch’s career, was deeply saddened by the news.

Devine reflected on the footballer’s contribution to Wynnum and his own calling.

“One thing about Mitch Cronin’s game is that I would call his name close to 100 times every week,” Devine said.

“He didn’t have an exceptional skill but he did everything very well. Attack and defence.

“Off the field, he was a rascal and essentially still a kid at heart. He had an infectious sense of humour.

“I will miss calling his name.”

Former Wynnum team mate and current Jet Peter Gubb recalled Mitch’s career and character.

“Mitch will be missed,” Gubb said.

“He has the nicest and most supportive family. He was really unlucky to tear his hamstring against Mackay in 2017 when he was on the verge of playing his first NRL game at the Broncos. He was the man.”

Tommy’s 70th memory

THE phone rings and even if the name didn’t come up, you know the voice straight away.

You know you’re well known when you just need one name.

Tommy Raudonikis turned 70 last week, after being the Wests Magpies, Newtown Jets, Blues and Australian half, on two Kangaroo tours and coach of the Blues. Tommy did it all.

But four years in Ipswich remains a highlight for him and the people of Ipswich.

“I finished up in Sydney at the end of 1982 and went up to Brisbane to captain coach Brothers in the BRL,” Tommy recalled.

“I retired at the end of that year after a few head knocks and just coached Brothers but then they sacked me at the end of 1984.

“I went to Laidley and coached up there when Ipswich got me to coach in 1985. Jets weren’t in the BRL yet just the State League.

“Ipswich people took me in, they’re my kind of people and I think they appreciate that I am the same as them - working class and honest.

“We had some great times, I used to take the boys to the pub and we would have great nights just being together.”

Tommy Raudonikis. Picture: Lachie Millard

When talk turned to the 1988 grand Ffinal that the Jets lost to Valleys, Tommy was sure of one thing.

“If Glenn Haggath plays we win that game,’’ he said.

Tommy didn’t have favourites well not that he will admit to but he certainly had players he liked.

“I like cheeky players, players with a bit of go about them,’’ he said.

“Haggath, Shepardson, Rohl, Langer, Kaatzy and those Walters boys. Cheeky all of them but good people.”

Tommy was sure what he didn’t like too.

“I had no time for Wynnum I know that. They thought they were better than everyone,’’ he said.

“Exactly, yeah the Manly of Brisbane.”

Tommy had one request. Can you make sure you write how much I love Ipswich and the people.

I will be grateful forever for what they did for me.

Consider it done Tommy and happy 70th.

Boxhead relives Origin

THE thing I love about Origin is the consistency. You hope it never changes too much.

No job has come to be a more constant or consistent role than the manager of the Queensland team. The role has been passed from Tosser Tuner the Godfather of Origin, to Choppy Close to Steve “Boxhead’’ Walters.

Since 2001, Walters has walked into camp and done a job for Queensland and the players, putting the Queensland team first.

When the Queensland team assembles in 2020 it will be minus one of Ipswich’s favourite sons.

“It’s time to do something else and family and business need me,” Walters reflected.

“I will miss it for sure. It’s a great job to have but now it’s time for Petero to get more involved and he will do a great job.’’

Former Queensland State of Origin team manager Steve Walters (right) with brother and coach Kevin. Picture Peter Wallis

If you get Walters started on the highlights the conversation becomes easy.

“That first series I did it in 2001, things weren’t too good for us at the end of 2000 but that first game at the old Lang Park we had 10 players on debut and just played so well to see off the old Lang Park,’’ he said.

“Then Alf coming back in the third game so that 2001 series is my one and two highlights.

“Finish up with the third game in 2006. I was getting crankier sitting there watching all these terrible calls but then Tatey did his job and Locky finished it.”

How has Walters embraced the changing of the role in his 20 years.

“It haven’t changed too much at all, it’s still do the best for the players so they’re ready on game night,’’ he said.

“Tosser taught me that and he would do anything for the players so all you had to worry about was playing and that’s all a manager does.

“Tosser taught Choppy and me everything. He’s the father of the Queensland manager role and that will never change.”

Cooper’s stat

TOMMY Raudonikis’ first game coaching the Jets in the BRL was March 30, 1986.

The Jets lost 20-14 to the Easts Tigers.

The Jets had played and lost all four games in the Woolies Pre-season in 1986 but won their first four State League games which counted for premiership points.