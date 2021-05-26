Honest assessment as Force team shoots for success

Ipswich Force coach Brady Walmsley assesses the situation in his team's NBL1 North victory over Cairns at JBS Stadium. Picture: Megan Low

WITH a weekend off before a crucial home game, Ipswich Force coach Brady Walmsley knows what is needed from his team.

He offered an honest early assessment, accepting the challenge to become stronger as the inaugural NBL1 North competition takes shape.

"It's a tough comp,'' he said, reflecting on his side's one win from three match basketball record.

"I think we probably are where I would have expected us to be at this stage.

"I would have preferred a more competitive hitout against Logan . . . but in terms of wins and losses, we are probably tracking okay.''

The Force women lost Sunday's game 94-37 against Logan after beating Cairns 98-83 the night before at Ipswich's JBS Stadium.

The Force women went down 78-54 to the Gold Coast after leading at three-quarter time in their opening NBL1 North match.

"It's just those slow starts,'' Walmsley said, having built a new team after joining the Ipswich program following last year's Queensland State League competition.

"It's the same in every game.

"It takes so much energy just getting back into the fight. Against a quality opponent like the Gold Coast, it was just really difficult to maintain that.''

As an astute coach, Walmsley is keen to improve that aspect of play.

"I don't have an answer right now (to making better starts) but it's something we've got to solve,'' he said.

"I'm just going to continue to tinker with different things.

"We were really good against Cairns in the last five minutes. But we are making our life a little bit more difficult for ourselves with slow starts.''

Ipswich Force vice-captain Georgia Ralph runs the play in her team's first win of the NBL1 North competition, against Cairns at JBS Stadium. Picture: Megan Low

Given he has a group of Ipswich newcomers, Walmsley welcomes a weekend without a match to take stock.

"I think it's a pretty good time to have it,'' he said, keen to build stronger combinations before the arrival of former WNBL player Abby Bishop.

"We've have a good win at home, a big loss on the road.

"We know as much as anybody we are going to be a work in progress over the course of the season. Especially once Abby's around and we start to work her in and get stronger.

"We've got a bit of work to do to make sure we get it a point when she comes in, we are in a healthy position.''

Bishop is expected to join the side mid-season.

"Our job without her is to try to win as much as we lose,'' the coach said.

Force's next game is against Townsville at JBS Stadium on June 5.

The Ipswich Force men will be chasing their first victory that night after losing 74-73 to Gold Coast, 83-72 to Cairns and 79-69 to Logan.

After all but winning their opening game, Force lost key player Ryan Jeffries for the back-to-back games last weekend.

Ipswich Force basketballer Manylok Malek reaches for the basket in his team's NBL1 North match against Cairns at JBS Stadium. Picture: Megan Low

As Force men's coach Chris Riches works hard with his team, Walmsley is also focused on getting the best out of his new players.

The 2021 Force women's side has a core of past regulars in captain Amy Lewis, vice-captain Georgia Ralph and Iris Cubit.

Among the newcomers are Kelsey McDermott, Ali Burke, Alana Fraser and Chelsea Spring.

Ipswich Force player Catherine MacGregor works hard in her team's first win of the NBL1 North competition, against Cairns at JBS Stadium. Picture: Megan Low

One of the most encouraging signs from the weekend was the three-point shooting of rising talent Catherine MacGregor. She nailed seven three-pointers in Ipswich's win over Cairns.

"That's kind of the way we want to play and Catherine is a big part of it,'' he said.

"We play with a lot of space and a lot of shooting.''

However, Walmsley was disappointed with Ipswich's overall accuracy at the hoop.

"One of our issues right now is our shooting has been pretty inconsistent,'' he said.

"We need to find some alternatives particularly offensively.''

Walmsley said Spartans and Logan were the two teams to beat, having WNBL players.

"It's a clear top two . . . and then after that there's a big middle section in teams,'' he said.

"There's three tiers and we're fighting in that middle tier.''