Crime

Honda and Kawasaki motorcycles stolen

Lachlan Mcivor
21st Jul 2020 5:00 PM
TWO motorcycles have been reported to Ipswich police as stolen.

A white Honda VT750 power assisted tricycle with registration 328EX and a red Kawaski KLR650 motorcycle with registration 718LO were reported stolen yesterday.

Police are urging residents to secure their homes, vehicles and all equipment to avoid opportunistic thefts.

Do not leave your spare keys on your key rings for your house or other vehicles that opportunistic offenders could access.

Thieves target keys, mobile phones and cash left in plain view within homes and vehicles.

Hiding car keys and valuables makes it difficult for offenders to steal your vehicle and other property.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink here.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers here.

