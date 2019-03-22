Homophobic assault puts two tourists in hospital

TWO tourists who were the subject of an alleged homophobic assault were taken to hospital for treatment after an incident in Nimbin this week.

At 9pm on Wednesday, police allege the tourists were walking down Sibley St when they were approached by a 20-year-old Clovass man.

"The man used homophobic slurs against the tourists and challenged them to a fight," the Richmond Police District posted on its Facebook page.

"The 20-year-old then started an unprovoked series of assaults on both tourists. The tourists were taken to hospital for treatment.

"After being released from hospital one of the tourists saw the 20-year-old on a Nimbin street.

"The 20-year-old told the tourist to apologise to him... (he) then assaulted both tourists again with punches and kicks.

"At this point some other people started assaulting the tourists.

"They were taken to Lismore Hospital for treatment."

Later that night the Clovass man, an 18-year-old Nimbin man and a third man attended an address in Cullen St.

The 20-year-old shoulder-barged a door in order to gain entry, while the Nimbin man smashed a window with a wooden bat. During the incident a woman's face was cut by broken glass.

On Friday police arrested the 18-year-old in Nimbin and he was charged with assault, actual bodily harm, aggravated break and enter and stealing. He was granted conditional bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court next week.

The 20-year-old man has also been arrested and was charged with aggravated break and enter in company, destroying property, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault and affray.

He was refused bail by police but then given bail in court.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court in April.

"There are still outstanding offenders for these matters which were caught on CCTV and mobile phone footage," Richmond Police District posted on Facebook.

"Police are very interested in speaking to them.

"If you were involved it may be time to make contact with police."