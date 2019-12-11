Menu
Scene at McGill St
Woman found in boot of car, man charged with murder

Navarone Farrell
by
11th Dec 2019 6:36 AM | Updated: 8:15 AM
UPDATE: RACEVIEW resident Margaret Cobbin said police often visited her neighbour's property.

Ms Cobbin said their neighbours had been there about 20 years and many people frequented the house.

"She was pretty nice she was, she was pretty talkative and all that."

Ms Cobbin said it makes her feel "bloody terrible" that her neighbour's body was found in the boot of a car.

"I didn't realise until I came up the road at 3pm (yesterday)," she said."

EARLIER: A WOMAN was found dead at a Raceview property after a Triple-0 call yesterday afternoon.

Ipswich detectives, with the assistance of the Homicide Investigation Group are investigating.

Police attended a McGill Street address around 5.20pm on December 10 where the body of a 31-year-old Raceview woman was located in a vehicle.

A crime scene has been established as police investigations continue.

A 36-year-old Raceview man was arrested late last night at the address and is currently assisting police with their inquiries.

The man and woman are known to each other.

Anyone who may have noticed any suspicious behaviour in the area, or has any information which could assist with investigation, is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1902462118

