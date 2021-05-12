Homicide cops, SES swoop on property after woman’s death
A crime scene has been established in Brisbane's north as detectives investigate the death of a woman.
The woman died on the weekend at a home on Muller Rd, in Taigum.
The Courier-Mail understands her death was initially believed to be non-suspicious, however homicide detectives have now set up an investigation centre at Carseldine Police Station.
Crews of SES workers brandishing metal detectors alongside Queensland Police are on scene searching the property.
Scientific and forensic officers were also earlier at the home, which backs onto large parkland.
The property has been roped off with crime tape and is an active crime scene.
One neighbour said detectives had knocked on her door asking for information on Monday evening in relation to the death of a woman.
