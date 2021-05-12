Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police and SES crews on scene at a Muller Rd, Taigum. Picture: Jamie Hanson
Police and SES crews on scene at a Muller Rd, Taigum. Picture: Jamie Hanson
News

Homicide cops, SES swoop on property after woman’s death

by Elise Williams
12th May 2021 11:47 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A crime scene has been established in Brisbane's north as detectives investigate the death of a woman.

The woman died on the weekend at a home on Muller Rd, in Taigum.

SES crews join the search following the death of a woman in Taigum. Picture: Jamie Hanson
SES crews join the search following the death of a woman in Taigum. Picture: Jamie Hanson

The Courier-Mail understands her death was initially believed to be non-suspicious, however homicide detectives have now set up an investigation centre at Carseldine Police Station.

Crews of SES workers brandishing metal detectors alongside Queensland Police are on scene searching the property.

Police have taped off a property on Muller Rd, Taigum, following a woman’s death. Picture: Jamie Hanson
Police have taped off a property on Muller Rd, Taigum, following a woman’s death. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Scientific and forensic officers were also earlier at the home, which backs onto large parkland.

The property has been roped off with crime tape and is an active crime scene.

One neighbour said detectives had knocked on her door asking for information on Monday evening in relation to the death of a woman.

 

Originally published as Homicide cops, SES swoop on Brisbane property after woman's death

More Stories

brisbane death editors picks police

Just In

    Just In

      Mum murdered in front of baby

      Mum murdered in front of baby
      • 12th May 2021 10:51 AM

      Top Stories

        Thieves net $25,000 in cigarette smash and grab

        Premium Content Thieves net $25,000 in cigarette smash and grab

        News A man with a shocking history of theft and violence will remain behind bars for at least another year

        Big name sets up shop at Yamanto

        Premium Content Big name sets up shop at Yamanto

        News Yamanto Central Shopping Centre has announced another significant retailer to join...

        Jets footballer worthy of celebrating 200 game milestone

        Premium Content Jets footballer worthy of celebrating 200 game milestone

        Rugby League Great clubman who moved from wing to front row overcomes injury setbacks to be in...

        Teen ‘opted out’ during delivery driver robbery

        Premium Content Teen ‘opted out’ during delivery driver robbery

        News An Ipswich teenager has avoided jail time after a court heard he abandoned his...