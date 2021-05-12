Homicide cops, SES swoop on property after woman’s death

Police and SES crews on scene at a Muller Rd, Taigum. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Police and SES crews on scene at a Muller Rd, Taigum. Picture: Jamie Hanson

A crime scene has been established in Brisbane's north as detectives investigate the death of a woman.

The woman died on the weekend at a home on Muller Rd, in Taigum.

SES crews join the search following the death of a woman in Taigum. Picture: Jamie Hanson

The Courier-Mail understands her death was initially believed to be non-suspicious, however homicide detectives have now set up an investigation centre at Carseldine Police Station.

Crews of SES workers brandishing metal detectors alongside Queensland Police are on scene searching the property.

Police have taped off a property on Muller Rd, Taigum, following a woman’s death. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Scientific and forensic officers were also earlier at the home, which backs onto large parkland.

The property has been roped off with crime tape and is an active crime scene.

One neighbour said detectives had knocked on her door asking for information on Monday evening in relation to the death of a woman.

Originally published as Homicide cops, SES swoop on Brisbane property after woman's death