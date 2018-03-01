Homework club seeks volunteers to assist learning

YOU can help a number of Goodna children reach their potential in the classroom by volunteering to help them complete their homework one day a week.

The Goodna State School Homework Club desperately needs community-minded people to give up an hour of their week on Thursday afternoons to assist children completei their assignments and boost their reading skills.

The homework club, which is run by the St Vincent de Paul Society, has played a vital role in helping young children succeed in the classroom for a number of years.

Samantha Fenn, from St Vincent de Paul Society, oversees the homework club and said while student numbers had increased, volunteer numbers had decreased drastically.

"Some of the volunteers we did have had to finish up due to uni or family commitments,” she said.

"But that now means we don't have enough volunteers to put on the list.

"The teachers here at Goodna State School have seen how valuable the homework club has been for their students, so some of them are choosing to stay back in their own time to help.

"But we do need more support from our local community.

"Anyone can help: you need a blue card but we can help you with that. There is also an induction process that you will need to go through.

"Then you will be able to help these children reach a high standard in the classroom and help them to continue reaching goals in their education.”

The last time a story was published featuring the Goodna State School Homework Club, it was successful in getting more volunteers to help.

Whether you are a retiree looking to give back to the local community or a uni student, this is a worthwhile cause to give your time and attention to.

The Goodna State School Homework Club is held every Thursday afternoon from 2.45-4pm at the school.

If you are able to help, phone, Ms Fenn on 33814500.