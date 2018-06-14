Menu
The Australian cast of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Supplied by Bridges PR.
Entertainment

Swing, dance roles for hometown boy in Carole King hit

Seanna Cronin
by
14th Jun 2018 12:00 PM
SEAN Sinclair can't wait to perform in front of a hometown crowd when Beautiful: The Carole King Musical opens at QPAC.

The Broadway hit is the Westside Christian College graduate's first professional role at home after several years working overseas.

"I moved to Sydney when I was 18 to study at the Australian Institute of Music and it was that thing of sometimes to work you need to get experience, so I was like 'I'll go overseas and work'," he said.

"I came home to finish my degree and I was really lucky with this show being available when it was.

"I remember seeing shows at QPAC and now I'm going to be on the (Lyric) stage."

Beautiful tells the true story of Carole King's remarkable rise from teenage songwriter to global superstar.

 

Ipswich native Sean Sinclair stars as a swing and dance captain in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Supplied by Bridges PR.
The songwriter fought her way into New York City's record business as a schoolgirl but it wasn't until her personal life began to crack that she finally found her true voice and went on to become one of the most successful solo artists in pop music history with her best-selling 1971 album Tapestry.

"I knew the show was coming to Australia at the end of my cruise contract. I went to New York and saw it on a Thursday afternoon," he said.

"When I watched the show I had no idea what I was going to see but I knew all the songs, which just shows how good her music really is. It's been used over and over again.

"Now with a platform like this it's reaching even more people."

Sean plays half a dozen different roles in the show as a swing and is also the musical's dance captain.

"I cover the main four singers in The Drifters (R&B group) but us six swings have to do everybody's plot," he said.

"You have to be able pick up somebody else's track at the drop of a hat.

"It's just a fun show. It's the best contract I've been on so far."

Even if you're not a Carole King fan, Sean says it's still worth seeing the show.

"It's not like Cats or Phantom of the Opera, so don't think of it as a musical," he said.

"You're going to see a concert in a musical setting, and it's music you're definitely going to know."

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical opens at QPAC's Lyric Theatre on July 13. It plays through August 30. For tickets and more information go to qpac.com.au or beautifulmusical.com.au.

