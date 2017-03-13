Homes selling as $80M town centre takes shape: Agent

An image of the developer's master plan for Plainland Crossing.

HOUSING sales will continue to boom in Plainland as developers push forward with a new, master planned town centre, a real estate agent says.

LJ Hooker Plainland and Laidley real estate agent Janette Lewis's comments come off the back of an announcement the biggest development to hit Plainlands has entered a new stage.

Discount grocery giant ALDI this week confirmed it will take up space at the $80 million town centre planned for the middle of the Plainland Crossing housing development.

Real estate agent Janette Lewis said interest in the new homes was steadily growing and a central commercial district would only increase that interest.

Last week she sold three homes in the estate, two to owner occupiers, although, she said buyers were a mix of owner occupiers and investors.

"The town centre will be a hub for the area," Ms Lewis said.

"It's popular because there's easy access to the Warrego Hwy and it's in a central position between Toowoomba and Brisbane.

"We're expecting the interest to continuing growing as the new facilities go in and the commercial precinct starts to take shape.

"The people move into an area when it offers the facilities they want."