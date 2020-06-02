Homes needed for 500 pets that squeak and squawk

There are hundreds of mice now looking for new homes.

THE RSPCA has seized 450 mice in recent inspectorate raids and are now looking to rehome them with loving families.

RSPCA Qld spokesperson Michael Beatty said mice make great pets and usually only live for two or three years.

"They really come to enjoy human contact and can actually become terrific companions," he said.

The average lifespan for a mouse is two or three years. Supplied

"A friend of mine actually used to take his pet mouse on walks. It would happily sit in his shirt pocket and peer out the top!"

Mice tend to be social so the RSPCA is recommending people to adopt two of the same sex.

"We definitely don't want them breeding," he said.

There are also a large number of birds available to adopt. supplied

There is also 100 birds looking for homes including budgies, Indian ringnecks and lovebirds.

The mice will be available from multiple RSCPA shelters while the birds will only be available from the Wacol centre due to stress cause by travelling.

Find all animals up for adoption at the RSPCA Queensland website.