A homeowner caught an alleged offender entering their Lowood home.
Crime

Homeowner catches torch-toting male breaking into home

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
3rd Feb 2021 1:40 PM
A STARTLED homeowner surprised a torch-toting home invader when they noticed the stranger allegedly enter their Lowood house on Monday night.

Police are working to identify the alleged offender, after the male suspect fled the property.

Lowood Police Station's Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant James Bromley said the offender is believed to have entered the home about 10pm.

"It is alleged a male person has entered the dwelling through a closed but unlocked door and was disturbed by the owner," Snr Sgt Bromley said.

The offender allegedly ran away when they noticed the owner.

"(The alleged offender) was unarmed, wearing dark clothing and carrying a torch," Snr Sgt Bromley said.

Snr Sgt Bromley said most property crimes were what police called "sneak breaks" and were carried out by thieves when the chance arose.

"(They) are committed by opportunistic thieves targeting vehicles and homes where doors and windows are left unsecured enabling easy access to your valuables," he said.

"Remember, opportunist thieves also have no problem with walking through open garage doors or open or unlocked windows and doors - even when you are home."

 

