Homeowner busts trio of alleged intruders during break-in

A trio have been charged for allegedly breaking-and-entering a property in the Lockyer Valley (file image).

Three people will front the Gatton Magistrates Court next month after an alleged break-and-enter offence in Lockyer Waters.

A 33-year-old man, a 35-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman have all been linked to the alleged offence, Laidley police officer in charge senior sergeant Regan Draheim said.

He said the trio allegedly broke into a Lockyer Waters property on the morning of Saturday, February 6.

Police located the three people at the residence.

“We were given information from the owner of the property that wasn’t home at the time,” senior sergeant Draheim said.

The trio were arrested and charged with offences resulting from the break and enter.

Senior sergeant Draheim said stolen property was located on the trio, and returned to the owner.

They will appear in Gatton Magistrates Court on March 1.