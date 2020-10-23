Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Gladstone mum had been drinking homemade vodka before she was caught drink-driving.
A Gladstone mum had been drinking homemade vodka before she was caught drink-driving.
Crime

Homemade vodka brings drink-driving mum unstuck

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
23rd Oct 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

DANIELLE Kathleen Jensen was shocked she was still over the legal driving limit the day after she'd been drinking homemade vodka.

She was pulled over on September 30 at Boyne Island following a trip to the beach with her kids.

Jensen had a strong smell of liquor and returned a positive reading for drink-driving.

The 40-year-old told police she had been drinking homemade vodka between 4pm and 9.30pm the night before but was unsure how much she drank.

She returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.076.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield told Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday Jensen had "no inkling" she would be over the legal limit.

She said this was a morning after offence through a miscalculation.

Jensen pleaded guilty to drink-driving and was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Read more drink-driving cases:

Drink-driver was on his way to the movies

Gladstone woman drove more than double legal limit

Drink-driving P-plater didn't have plates on

More Stories

gladstonecourt gladstone drink drivers gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What would you ask the candidates?

        What would you ask the candidates?

        News The countdown is on to our election debates and we are inviting you to help grill the candidates

        Drugged up and bleeding: Man runs amok in unit complex

        Premium Content Drugged up and bleeding: Man runs amok in unit complex

        News Argument catalyst for man’s terrifying, knife-wielding episode

        Council, ARTC at odds over passenger rail plans for Lockyer

        Premium Content Council, ARTC at odds over passenger rail plans for Lockyer

        News “AT the moment, we’ve got virtually nothing.” Council calls for passenger rail...

        • 23rd Oct 2020 6:00 AM
        LNP’s $7m pledge to fix dodgy Lowood to Fernvale road

        Premium Content LNP’s $7m pledge to fix dodgy Lowood to Fernvale road

        Politics IF successful, tenders will be sent out within the first 100 days.

        • 23rd Oct 2020 6:00 AM