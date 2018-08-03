Homelessness increases in the Lockyer Valley

HELP OUT: You can donate long-life foods to help with homelessness.

LAIDLEY Crisis Care and Accommodation Group will raise awareness about homelessness this Saturday ahead of Homelessness Week, which starts from this coming Monday.

The group, which will set up an information stall at Plainland Plaza Shopping Centre, hope to make people realise the extent of homelessness.

Group acting manager Donna Balma said homelessness was not just those who were sleeping rough.

"I think people would be surprised at the number of people who actually get support for homelessness, even if it is just getting a little bit of food," Ms Balma said.

Almost 170 people in the Lockyer Valley identified as being homeless in the last census, but Ms Balma said homeless families were a hidden risk group within those statistics.

"You'll get statistics out in the sphere about homeless men, women and children but not families," Ms Balma said.

"Homeless families are a hidden risk group that aren't out there in the public eye, it is very difficult to get a lot of support in the area simply because there is no focus on homeless families."

The Laidley assistance group helps people experiencing the varying degrees of homelessness, from providing extra food to helping with accommodation.

Ms Balma said good donations included quality second hand furniture and good quality linen, as people without accommodation quite often had

nothing.

The census revealed the rate of homelessness went up 29 per cent in the Lockyer Valley region from 2011 to 2016, more than six times of the national average.

Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald said people experiencing homelessness should seek assistance.

"It's really important to be aware of it and look out for others or seek assistance," Mr McDonald said.

"If you think or know somebody in that situation encourage them to get assistance."

The group will have collection bins on Saturday for donations of long-life food items.