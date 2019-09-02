Homelessness and transport key issues for latest candidate

Andrew Coupland-Cross has put his hand up to run in the Ipswich City Council election next year. With Maddie and Sam Cook.

Rob Williams

A FORMER Greens party member and pensioner is the second person to announce for the Division 2 seat.

Andrew Coupland-Cross, 43, believes Ipswich must focus on homelessness, animal welfare and public transport.

"I decided to put my hand up for council as I'm young and I know about a lot of corruption and lies that happened in the last council,” he said.

"People are looking for someone who's younger and knows what they want, and what the people of Ipswich want.”

Mr Coupland-Cross is on a disability pension, but is studying.

"I'm studying a diploma of property management and agency services through NSW TAFE online,” he said.

Mr Coupland-Cross said he was concerned with public transport and the humanitarian and social aspects.

"There isn't enough transport infrastructure, especially in areas like Yamanto,” he said.

"There's only hourly bus services on Sunday. Now, in Yamanto, if they have to go to Ipswich, that's a fair distance.

"The same with Collingwood Park, there's not consistency throughout the day.”

Mr Coupland-Cross said more must be done with the bus system.

"My biggest concern is the kids. If they don't have the correct money, bus drivers aren't letting them on the bus,” he said. "Do we need another Daniel Morcombe?”

"I'm no longer affiliated with the Greens. I joined the Greens just before the state election. I put my hand up to run locally for them. I just didn't like some of their policies,” he said.

He also believes the city's ageing population needs more care and a greater pension.

"Homelessness in Ipswich is a big major focus. We need something like an old church open at night so the people can be off the streets so they're safe, and they won't get bashed or robbed, and they will keep warm,” he said.

For more on Mr Coupland-Cross's campaign, visit his Facebook page, Andrew Coupland-Cross.