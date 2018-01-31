Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Homeless woman hit with $1600 bill for false fire alarm

A WOMAN with drug problems who broke the glass to set off a fire alarm at the Ipswich CBD has been ordered to pay the QFES and a contractor's $1600 call-out and alarm reset costs.

Deanna Abigal Marie Goltz, 33, pleaded guilty before Ipswich magistrate David Shepherd to two dozen charges that included making a false fire alarm, obstructing police; possession of a knife in public on August 5, 2017; committing public nuisance; trespass; unlawful possession of controlled drug; fare evasion; and wilful damage to police property.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Goltz had been homeless and rightly or wrongly, carrying a knife "is a feature of life for people living rough".

He said he'd known Goltz since she was 16 and she suffered foetal alcohol syndrome.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said that at 3.30pm on January 4, Goltz broke the safety glass of a fire alarm in the multi-level carpark, pressed the button and left.

Mr Shepherd said it was not a small pocket knife but was in fact 16cm.

He sentenced Goltz to four months' jail for the knife offence with immediate release to parole.

Goltz was placed on an 18-month probation order for other offences with a $250 fine - sent to SPER.

Related Items

Topics:  editors picks false alarm ipswich crime ipswich magistrates court

Ipswich Queensland Times
Aussie comedic superstar coming to Ipswich

Aussie comedic superstar coming to Ipswich

TICKETS to see one of Australia's most loved comedic superstars at the Ipswich Library are expected to sell out within an hour.

DIVIDED: Council split on CBD admin building change

OWN IT: Four councillors chose not to vote on a decision to make a major change to the new council administration leasing agreement.

Four councillors abstained from voting.

Mum leaves daughter to be raped: 'Appalling breach of trust'

Take the time to hear the stories behind the #metoo social media status trend.

She left her alone in a motel to be raped by a stranger

TRAIN TORTURE: Crash, Eftpos meltdown cause dramas in SEQ

There were train delays on the Ferny Grove line this morning. Picture: File image

It is not known how the crash occurred.

Local Partners