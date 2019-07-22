Homeless mum of 4 began using speed when15

.iagnosed at 14 with bipolar and schizophrenia, now she's reliant on drugs.

.iagnosed at 14 with bipolar and schizophrenia, now she's reliant on drugs. John Gass

A DRUG addict told police in slurry words that she was driving to a public phone and had a flat tyre.

Brenna Jean Mackay, 30, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 17 to one count to drug driving, one count of stealing, one of possessing marijuana and one of failing to provide particulars.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police intercepted Mackay on Clermont St, Emerald, at 12.30am on April 25.

She said Mackay told police she was driving to a public phone nearby and she had a flat front drivers side tyre.

Ms Marsden said Mackay slurred her speech and was forgetting things as she spoke with police so officers detained her and searched the car, finding an open syringe packet, swabs in the door well, clip seal bags containing drugs and used syringes.

Mackay had .01g of amphetamines, .04g of methamphetamines and .08 of anti-psychotic drugs.

Ms Marsden said Mackay told police she had injected ice the day before and was reliant on drugs.

She said Mackay was taken to hospital where she abused a doctor along with police.

Mackay also stole cigarettes from the Emerald BP service station on May 19 at 10.10pm and was detained in Emerald on May 28 at 5.50pm after police found .01g of meth in her car.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Mackay, a mother of four, started using speed when she was 15 years old and progressed to meth which she struggled to quit.

He said she was diagnosed at 14 with bipolar and schizophrenia.

Mr King said while Mackay was in Emerald, she was homeless and living in her car.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke sentenced Mackay to 12-months probation, disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined $200 and convictions recorded.