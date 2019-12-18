Menu
homeless man Henry Hammond has pleaded not guilty to murdering Courtney Herron who was found dead in a Melbourne park earlier this year.
Crime

Homeless man denies ‘horrendous’ killing of Courtney Herron

by Caroline Schelle
18th Dec 2019 1:46 PM

A homeless man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a young woman who was found dead in an inner-Melbourne park.

Henry Hammond, 27, is facing one count of murder after the body of Courtney Herron, 25, was found in Royal Park in May.

Courtney Herron’s body was found in a Melbourne park is May this year.
He pleaded not guilty to the killing on Wednesday at Melbourne Magistrates Court and was committed to stand trial at the Victorian Supreme Court in January.

Ms Herron was found dead by dog walkers in Royal Park at Parkville on May 25, with injuries described by police as "horrendous".

Henry Hammond pleaded not guilty to the killing. Picture: AAP
She had been couch surfing and sleeping rough while struggling with drug and mental health issues at the time of her death.

Mr Hammond was also homeless.

