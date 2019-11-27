Menu
Police have launched a desperate public appeal to help solve the "cowardly" murder of 53-year-old David Collin. Felicity Ripper and contributed
Homeless killer suspect facing separate murder charge

Scott Sawyer
Shayla Bulloch
Jodie Callcott
, &
27th Nov 2019 12:45 PM
DETECTIVES have confirmed they intend to charge a man accused of murdering another man with the murder of 53-year-old David Collin at a Maroochydore community centre.

Sunshine Coast CIB Acting Detective Inspector Daren Edwards said at a press briefing today that the 34-year-old man who is currently on remand over the murder of a 56-year-old man would be charged with Mr Collin's murder when he was eventually brought back to Queensland for processing.

He said timing was unclear because of the legal process underway across the border.

Det Insp Edwards said the accused had walked from Millwell Rd East to Caloundra after the brutal attack on Mr Collin.

He was seen walking about 4am on CCTV.

Det Insp Edwards said it was alleged the accused shaved his beard off, changed clothes and boarded a bus to a train station and left the region.

The accused was arrested by New South Wales detectives while on-board a bus bound for Sydney.

