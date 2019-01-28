Homeless get a hand from competition winner

WHEN Chris Thomas was told he was $1000 richer just for being a Queensland Times subscriber, his first thoughts went to his next camping trip and a chance to help the homeless of our city.

As a subscriber, Mr Thomas was automatically in the draw for a $1000 Riverlink gift voucher, a competition that takes place every month.

Along with the prize, the QT also donates $500 to the winner's favourite charity or non-profit organisation and Mr Thomas chose Rosies, which works with the homeless three nights a week in the CBD.

"I've been eyeing off a portable oven at BCF over at Riverlink for a while and this will allow me to make my next camping trip even better,” Mr Thomas said.

"I like to keep up with what's going on in Ipswich and I like to try to live 'off the grid' as much as I can, so this oven will allow me to do that even more on weekends.”

Mr Thomas chose Rosies as it was a charity he wanted to see get support from the community for the work they do.

Rosies helps the homeless three nights a week, so they have a meal and toiletries to take with them.

Ipswich branch co-ordinator Barry Reinecker said just because you didn't see homeless people around, didn't mean they weren't there.

"We have regular visitors three times a week but don't forget there are people out there who couch surf as they don't have a permanent place to live,” Mr Rienecker said.

"Homeless people are just like everyone else, they need toiletries and a good meal, we like to make them feel welcome. We work with other organisations to do this and we've been around since 2012 in Ipswich, relying on volunteers and donations.

"We can use anything people want to provide, from biscuits and coffee to shampoos and deodorants, just let us know and we can organise a pick-up or drop-off point.

"There are many suburbs in Ipswich that have homeless people, the last census proves that many identify as homeless. We see several who sleep rough each week but there are many others who don't come along because of pride or the desire for independence, it's a question of choice.

"For me, I used to be a really shy person and working with Rosies has allowed me to talk with people and I get such a buzz seeing people get back into mainstream life.”

