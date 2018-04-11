'Homeless' for a night

ICYS Housing Support Officers Teagan Craig and Melissa Pedersen are gearing up for the upcoming Youth Homelessness Sleepout.

ARMED with only a sleeping bag, a number of people from local businesses and schools will be sleeping rough to bring the issue of youth homelessness to light.

To coincide with national Youth Homelessness Matters Day, Ipswich Youth Community Service (ICYS) will be hosting their annual SleepOut Challenge, with teams converging on their office to experience a little of what it might be like for the more than 28,000 young people aged 12-24 who are homeless on any given night in Australia.

This year, 17 teams have already signed up for the cause.

ICYS Service Manager Amanda Margerison said that the event has grown from year to year.

"This is the fourth year we have run the Youth Homelessness SleepOut and we have some fantastic organisations, businesses and individuals sleeping rough to raise awareness and funds for this important issue,” she said.

"It is fantastic to see the whole community coming together to put youth homelessness in the spotlight.”

Melissa Pedersen, Katrina Kane, Amanda Margerison and Teagan Craig from ICYS are hoping to see a big turnout of people for the Youth Homelessness Sleepout. Stuart Peterson

Homelessness data from the 2016 Census recently released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics has shown a 14 per cent increase in the number of people categorised as homeless, now over 116,000 people each night in Australia.

"This number is up from the 102,000 people counted as homeless at the 2011 census and is a real indication of the cost of living pressures people are experiencing day to day,” Mrs Margerison said.

"Even more concerning is the 28,000 young people aged 12-24 who are homeless on any given night in Australia, an increase of 2000 young people from five years ago.”

Mrs Margerison said her staff had seen firsthand the impact of youth homelessness.

"Last year our Housing Team assisted a total of 716 individuals. This number included 73 people who were accommodated in one of our five properties over the year, including 41 children aged eight and under.

”With the population of the Ipswich region increasing, services like ICYS are going to continue to see these numbers increase and we commit to working with other organisations and government to ensure appropriate funding and responses are implemented.”

Those who are unable to attend the SleepOut are invited to attend the ICYS Youth Homelessness Matters Day community breakfast on Wednesday, April 18 at the ICYS Head Office on Thorn St, Ipswich.

If you would like to donate to the cause, you can sponsor one of the participating teams of make a general donation at www.icys.org.au/one-time-donation using the reference YHMD.