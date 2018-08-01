Homeless charity in battle with state has temporary reprieve

A GOODNA homeless organisation the State Government tried to shut down has been thrown a temporary lifeline.

The Department of Housing and Public Works gave Goodna Street Life 30 days to close their three safe houses and return up to 15 people to the streets this month.

Founder Helen Youngberry refused and was still looking after the clients a week after the 30 day notice expired but the State Government this week suspended the cease notice.

Ms Youngberry said the organisation would continue their negotiations with the department this week.

It means the people who rely on the service will be safe for at least another few days.

The Department of Housing and Public Works did not respond to questions about the cease notice.

The department was unable to identify where the people could go should they be successful in closing Goodna Street Life.

The State Government religiously refers homeless people to Goodna Street Life but refuses to provide funding.

Queensland corrections and mental health services, Ipswich Hospital, Homeless Hotline, Salvation Army and Mission Australia all send people in need to the Ms Youngberry and her team.

Steve Purcell has been working with the charity and the State Government for two years in an attempt to cut through the red tape. "The government is referring people to us but they won't take responsibility," Mr Purcell said.

Mr Purcell said the Department of Housing and Public Works did not provide alternative housing options for the people they were instructed to evict by June 24.

"I told them it is with regret I cannot comply with the cease notice because my obligation to provide care for my community and keep them safe is in conflict of that," he said.

Goodna Street Life does not match the for-profit business model under the Residential Services Accreditation Act and the State Government will not provide the essential funding for them to be accredited under the Housing Act which encumbers community organisations.

A letter from the department dated June 25 gave Ms Youngberry 30 days to kick out close to 15 clients and close the charity.