Homegrown jockey lifts profile with fine Ipswich Cup effort

Former Ipswich student Madeleine Wishart with her proud parents Andrew and Sharon. Madeleine finished a spirited third aboard Flash Aah in her first Ipswich Cup ride. Picture: David Lems

COOL, calm and collected . . . gaining attention and straight back to work.

Even finishing an impressive third in her first Ipswich Cup didn't allow former Ipswich Girls' Grammar School student Madeleine Wishart a proper opportunity to celebrate.

After some rough rides making her Ipswich Cup Day debut, Wishart received a welcome reward steering Flash Aah into the prizemoney behind winner Happy Go Plucky and So You win, trained by leading Australian trainer Chris Waller.

Wishart, 23, appreciated the ride for trainer Mitchell Fry, guiding her mount ahead of more established jockeys like Stradbroke Cup victor Craig Williams and regular Ipswich track winners Jim Byrne and Robbie Fradd.

Offering a friendly smile after her success, Wishart was only allowed a low-key overnight moment to enjoy.

"I've got Kilcoy tomorrow but I've got heavy rides so I might go out to dinner with mum and dad,'' she said.

Wishart also has five rides in Brisbane on Wednesday.

The rising apprentice highlighted why she is starting to attract wider attention.

Although a relative newcomer to feature racing, she expected more than a third place finish over the tradition rich 2150m journey in the latest $180,000 TAB Ipswich Cup.

"I would have loved to win and it wasn't far off winning,'' she said, after coming out of the jockeys' room.

"When it's so close though you are kicking yourself. I'm just sitting in there going what could I have changed.''

Displaying her sharp racing mind, she said five-year-old gelding Flash Aah wasn't suited to the Bundamba track.

"He likes a long straight. He takes a while to wind up into but he still learned so I'm happy,'' she said.

She remained focused throughout the race despite the atmosphere of 15,000 Ipswich Cup spectators nearby.

"Behind the barriers, you kind of have a bit of a look at them but the second you jump, you are just completely focusing on what's in front of you,'' she said.

"I was lucky to have (experienced international jockey) Craig Williams in front of me (on Humbolt Current) because I knew I'd get every right line,'' she said.

Former Ipswich jockey Jamie Bayliss sent the home crowd into ruptures of excitement when he rode Dixie Kid to a famous win the 1989 Ipswich Cup.

On a blustery Saturday afternoon in the region where she grew up, Wishart was remarkably calm about her latest feat.

"I've got to just go home and just be happy that I'm an apprentice and I got a ride in the Ipswich race and it came third,'' she said.

"I don't think the excitement has kicked in yet.''

Growing up at Hatton Vale catching the bus to school in Ipswich, Wishart never met Jamie, whose winning Ipswich Cup ride 32 years ago remains an amazing homegrown accomplishment.

But she sees Jamie's son Jake, another Ipswich-bred talent, racing in similar south east Queensland programs.

Wishart appreciated her family support and former bosses who have been encouraging her riding development.

"There's been little bits from everyone along the way,'' she said.

"Racing is a very tight-knit family so you kind of take a bit from everyone.''

The personable jockey is conscious of the increased attention her recent riding efforts are attracting as she emerges from under the proverbial radar.

"It's good getting your name out there,'' she said.

Wishart attended IGGS from year four to 11 before her passion for racing reached a new level.

The rising apprentice jockey said she was a good student before getting "a bit distracted and I think I had my eye on racing a bit earlier . . . but it's worked out well for me.''

She has handled some setbacks with determination entrenched in her will to race.

"There have been a few hiccups on the way with suspensions and injury and I keep getting up there and having something go wrong,'' she said.

"So hopefully it just keeps going up from here.''

Apprentice jockey Madeleine Wishart with Ipswich Cup placegetter Flash Aah. Photo: Grant Peters Trackside Photography

Madeleine's proud parents Andrew and Sharon and "heaps of family and friends'' were among the wellwishers backing her throughout Saturday's racing as she tackled more challenges.

From her four previous rides on Saturday, her best finish was a fourth aboard Dr Why Not in the $75,000 Class 6 race ver 1200m.

She struggled to match the placegetters riding Dashing Special, Sino Defeat and Colpo Di Tamburo on a busy Ipswich Cup Day program.

"It was a tough day, a couple of messy run races,'' Madeleine said.

"It is a big day being the Ipswich Cup.''

However, testament to her racing ambitions, she was already hatching plans for next month's Caloundra Cup program backed by her support network.

"They have got a few big plans for him (Flash Aah) so I might keep them a secret at the moment and just work towards that in the background,'' she said.

She hopes her promising appearance in the Ipswich Cup provides a stepping stone to more success.

"A few of the good jockeys (like Jake, Regan and Jamie Bayliss) have come out of it so it might only be Ipswich but it's pretty well known this Cup,'' she said.

"Everyone is watching it.''