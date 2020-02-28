Homegrown hummers head auction sprint series

THE return of the Ipswich Auction Series Sprint to the calendar didn’t disappoint with 10 lightning heats restricted to Ipswich Auction dogs run and won from the 431 metre trip.

Among the outstanding performances last Friday was the top three from each heat and fastest two fourths making up this Saturday night’s semi-finals.

The purpose of the series is to highlight local talent.

Barcol Boy winning heat one was a perfect reflection of what the race was all about.

South Maclean trainer Greg Brennan only has three dogs in work including Barcol Boy, who is owned by Ipswich Club president Colin Fry and his wife Barbara.

Despite a month between runs, Barcol Boy had a clear preference for the 520 metres.

Having never won out of the 431 metre boxes, both trainer and owners were desperate to have a runner in their Ipswich race.

Barcol Boy didn’t disappoint, pinging the lids from the red like he’d done it a million times before.

Things got close down the back but his 520 metre pedigree allowed him to draw away for a two and a quarter length win and a spot in Saturday’s semis.

It was a happy day for club stakeholders with manager Merv Page winning heat seven with I’m Zac Man sitting on the leader out of the boxes before taking command down the back.

High Order rises

HEAT two featured a 431 metre specialist doing his thing in the shape of Dennis Moore’s High Order, who went up $1.65 and lived up to the short quote.

The dog has won six from nine for the Redcliffe trainer. However, it’s his past three on end from the 431 start that have tongues wagging. That includes a low of 25.07 two starts ago.

Moore was happy with the win. But in a warning to rivals, Moore said High Order had more in the tank and with fair luck should be breaking the 25 second barrier sooner rather than later.

We Get It dashing

PRENZLAU trainer Serena Lawrence brought the biggest team to the heats with eight with eight entrants all from the same Head Bound/Cardwell litter engaged.

It was We Get It with a swooping win in heat three that looks the dog to watch.

Unlike previous heats, We Get It had to navigate across a lighting field from the outside box, only midfield away the dog showed great race sense to stay wide on the first turn running over the top of Werina Goes Bang for a big victory.

The dog clocked the quickest run home of the day. If he can improve out of the boxes, he looks a real chance to win a semi-final.

Best run, series favourite

THE Gerard Bowe owned and trained Jo Jo produced the run of the day, the quickest first sectional and overall time 25.07 coming after a six-three day spell.

Straight to the front from box two, the bitch opened up a sizeable lead down the back. However, the win looked in jeopardy when proven 520 metre dog He’s a Minstrel loomed up.

Jo Jo pulled out plenty in the run to the line.

The bitch, who’s only been out of the placings seven times from her 40 starts, has to be respected as a potential series winner assuming she can improve off her first up performance.

Greg Stella’s Made In America goes right alongside Jo Jo as series favourite after a dominant heat performance, the dog yet to be beaten in four starts from the distance and third up off a spell Stella said his best is yet to come.

Bred out of Zambora Brockie and Lilly Sur Seine the dog is part of arguably the most talented litter in Queensland at the moment.

Sister Sequana ran 29.48 behind Sennachie in the Golden ticket, brother No Easy Beat had a personal best of 29.65 around Albion Park and is a consistent sub-30 performer Stinger Noir.

Stella said while some of Made In America’s litter mates had him covered for stamina his box manners were far superior and hoped for another low draw after an all the way victory in 25.16 last Friday.

Big surprise

LOGAN trainer Darryl McGrath was as surprised as anyone when Albion Park specialist Statue Sis stole heat eight by the barest of margins from the flying Brett’s Bentley.

All 10 of the bitch’s wins had come over the 331 or 395 trip at Albion Park, which was also the longest distance she’d raced over.

Her short distance class shone through though as she easily cleared the field from box four and found just enough in the locker to last the trip.

McGrath was confident she can give anything a sight with her early toe.

The first and second dogs from Saturday’s four semi-finals will progress to the following week’s final where the 2020 Auction series sprint champion will be crowned.

Richmond Oaks hopes

BARRY Kitchener had a breakthrough 2019 with Zipping Cosmo picking up both the Albion Park Young Guns and Group Two Futurity crowns.

The Pound Lika Hound Syndicate who owns Zipping Cosmo were quick to re-invest their winnings in another promising bitch Zipping Blondie. The pair are both headed to the Group Two Richmond Oaks Heats on Friday.

Zipping Blondie is still a raw prospect despite some flashing wins from back in the field and a last up triumph over the 630 at Ipswich.

This is her biggest test to date as she jumps from box four in heat one of the Oaks.

Zipping Cosmo is a far more realistic chance for the training owning combination, with a Group Two already to her name and a quickest time of 35.05 over the 600 metres at Albion Park.

The tough 535 metre trip at Richmond looks ideal as she also jumps from the blue this time in heat four.